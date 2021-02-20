A criminal case has been initiated in Norilsk on the collapse of the technical building of the Norilsk Concentrating Plant, reports website RF IC for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia.

“At the moment, six employees who fell under the collapse have been found. The search for the rest of the people continues, ”the ministry said in a statement.

It is clarified that the case was opened under the article “Violation of safety rules during mining”. An investigative and operational group is working at the site of the emergency.

According to the latest data TASS, as a result of the collapse, one person died.

“One person died in the hospital, the search continues for two more people,” a source in the emergency services told the agency.

Three victims are in a state of moderate severity. At the scene of the emergency arrived Norilsk prosecutor Vladimir Bolshunov. According to him, the department organized an inspection of compliance with industrial safety regulations. Site of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies in the region reportsthat 71 people and 13 pieces of equipment were involved in the search for people.

The incident happened on February 20. Earlier it was reported about four victims. In addition, two people were able to get out from under the rubble on their own.