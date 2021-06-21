A criminal case was initiated on the fact of an accident in the Volgograd region, in which a family of three people, including a child, died. This was announced on Sunday, June 20, by the press service of the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia on the department’s page in the social network VKontakte.

The case was initiated under the article on violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons, associated with the abandonment of the scene.

The accident occurred earlier that day on the 842th km of the P22 federal highway in the Frolovsky district. A DAF truck and a Ford Focus car collided.

As a result, the driver of the car, his 31-year-old wife and their six-month-old son died. EMERCOM employees removed the dead and injured with the help of unblocking, writes REN TV…

In addition, another adult and a three-year-old girl were injured, who were also in the car. She is currently in intensive care, writes RT…

Doctors assess the condition of the injured girl as extremely grave. A decision was made to transport the child, accompanied by a resuscitator, to the Clinical Emergency Hospital No. 7 in Volgograd. The condition of the child’s grandfather, who was also taken to the Frolovskaya hospital, is assessed as satisfactory.

As writes Federal News Agency, the driver and his wife in the Ford Focus rode in the front seats, the children were in special chairs. The driver tried to drive to the side of the road in order to avoid a collision with another foreign car, which wanted to overtake in a prohibited place. As a result, the car skidded into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck.

According to the investigation, the driver who overtaken was the culprit of the accident. At the moment they are looking for him.

Movement on this section of the highway was temporarily difficult, for the convenience of motorists, a reverse movement was organized, the website writes. kp.ru…

