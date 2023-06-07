A criminal case has been initiated into the death of a child as a result of a fire in the south-west of Moscow. This was reported on June 7 by the capital GSU of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that a boy born in 2013 died as a result of the fire.

“The Investigation Department for the South-Western Administrative District of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”),” the department’s Telegram channel says.

According to the UK, more than eight residents were hospitalized in medical institutions with burns of varying severity, they are receiving the necessary assistance.

According to preliminary information, the fire could have occurred due to a faulty electrical wiring.

Earlier that day, the Moscow prosecutor’s office was informed that a child had died as a result of a fire in a residential building on Leninsky Prospekt in Moscow. In addition, there are victims, including minors