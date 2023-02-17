Investigators opened a criminal case after the death of five people in a fire in a residential building in the village of Mamony, Irkutsk region. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

“A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”),” the UK said.

The fire broke out in the morning in a two-family residential building. Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire. After a short time, firefighters eliminated open burning on an area of ​​48 square meters. m.

By the time rescuers arrived, six people had evacuated from the house on their own. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of five dead were found in the house – three men and two women.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred as a result of careless handling of fire while smoking. Investigators, criminologists and prosecutors are working at the scene. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

On the same day, two people died in a fire in a private house in the Novgorod region.