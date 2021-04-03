In the Rostov region, investigators opened a criminal case against the spouses who tortured an eight-year-old girl, according to website SU SK in the region on Saturday, April 3.

Child abuse by spouses was reported earlier that day. As local residents said in the public “This is Rostov” on social networks, the girl was on a leash, the woman hardly fed her or watered her. The situation became known when an acquaintance came to visit. She freed the child, called an ambulance and the police.

“They are [супруги] are suspected of committing a crime under paragraphs. “G, f” part 2 of Art. 117 of the RF Criminal Code (“Torture against a knowingly minor, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy”), was said in the message.

According to the investigation, a 24-year-old resident of Novoshakhtinsk, together with her 23-year-old husband (the girl’s stepfather), systematically beat the child, and also tied his hands and feet with ropes and tights every day.

Currently, the child was placed in a medical facility, her mother and stepfather were detained and interrogated by the investigator. An inspection of the scene was also carried out, the issue of choosing a preventive measure against them is being resolved. The investigation of the criminal case continues.

Earlier on Saturday, April 3, a court arrested a man and a woman from “new Moscow” who tortured a 10-year-old girl under their care. According to investigators, from 2018 to March 2021, a woman and her partner beat a schoolgirl. The girl was hospitalized with numerous abrasions.