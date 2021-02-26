Investigators of the department for the investigation of crimes related to the rehabilitation of Nazism and the falsification of the history of the Fatherland, the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, based on the results of a procedural check, opened a criminal case on the fact of damage to a monument to Soviet soldiers in Latvia. This was reported on February 26 at website SK of Russia.

The case is being investigated under nos. “A”, “b” part 2 of Art. 243.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“damage to military graves, as well as monuments perpetuating the memory of those killed in the defense of the Fatherland and its interests during the Great Patriotic War, committed by a group of persons”).

From 23 to 24 February, in the Latvian Jekabpils, unidentified persons damaged the monument on the mass grave of three Soviet soldiers who died in August 1944 during the liberation of the city from the occupation forces of Nazi Germany, located on Rigas Street near the memorial to the liberators of the city and Heroes of the Soviet Union. Vandals dismantled the cannon installed on it from the pedestal.

“The investigation believes that the motive of the crime was the negative attitude of the attackers to the activities of the USSR during the Second World War and the desire to demonstrate with their cynical actions disregard for the common memory and history of the struggle of the Soviet people against fascism,” the department noted.

The UK will continue to fundamentally react to any attempts to desecrate the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, the message says.

On February 24, Latvian MP Janis Iesalnieks praised the vandals who destroyed the memorial to Soviet soldiers in Jekabpils. He put a laughing smile and a “thumbs up” to the news, and wrote in his Twitter account that such actions cannot be called vandalism.