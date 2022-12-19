A criminal case was initiated after the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of a hospital in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk. On December 19, he announced this on his site Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

The defendants were servicemen of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On December 18, they attacked the Donetsk Clinical Territorial Medical Association (former Kalinin Hospital).

“As a result of their criminal actions, two hospital buildings were damaged. The greatest destruction was received by two chambers, in which at the time of the shelling there were civilians. Despite the prompt medical assistance provided, the victim, who received severe shrapnel wounds, died,» the department stressed.

The day before, Ukrainian militants fired at the center of Donetsk from Grad multiple rocket launchers. The Voroshilovsky and Kyiv districts of the city were subjected to shelling. The hospital also came under fire, from where patients were evacuated. One person died.

Later, the mother of a nine-year-old girl who underwent surgery in a Donetsk hospital said she barely had time to carry the child to the basement when the hospital came under fire from militants.

Also, arrivals were recorded near the Olimpiyskiy republican sports complex, the Yunost Youth Palace, the exhibition center, the local history museum, as well as on Naberezhnaya Street and Mira Avenue.

The special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

