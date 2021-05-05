The girl’s body was found near Yekaterinburg, and a criminal case on murder was initiated on this fact. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, at the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) in the Sverdlovsk region.

“The Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk Region initiated a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”). The TFR understands the circumstances of the death. An examination is being carried out, interrogations and other measures are being carried out, ”said the senior assistant to the head of the department, Alexander Shulga.

As the TV channel writes REN TVBlogger Christina Zhuravleva was killed. Her family told about the circumstances of the girl’s disappearance.

It is clarified that friends and subscribers got worried when Zhuravleva stopped regularly uploading photos. The last publication was dated April 3.

A friend of the girl’s Veronika Voronina in social networks shared that the blogger had not been in touch for more than two weeks.

When they managed to get through to Christina Zhuravleva, her husband answered the phone, saying that the girl was deliberately hiding. However, after the death of the blogger, the man was taken into custody.

