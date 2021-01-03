The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case after a dog killed an 11-year-old boy in the Moscow region. Olga Vradiy, a representative of the regional Main Investigative Directorate of the IC, told about the details of the incident. TASS…

The tragedy took place on January 2 on the territory of the household in Ivanteevka. It was reported that the hostess of the house where the emergency happened had German shepherds and Alabai.

According to Vradiy, the body of a child with bitten body wounds was found the night before. The investigation found that the boy and his parents were visiting the dog breeders.

When the adults were in the house, the child walked alone in the yard, at that moment one of the dogs attacked him, the student died on the spot from his injuries.

By now, investigators and criminologists have examined the scene of the incident, and also questioned witnesses. A case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence”, in addition, an expert examination was appointed.