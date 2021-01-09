The RF IC for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia opened a criminal case after an avalanche in Norilsk, reports website departments.

It is clarified that it was instituted on the basis of a crime provided for in part one of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).

In the UK, they said that under the snow blockage there were four buildings. In addition, the department confirmed that during the search activities under the snow were found the body of a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager who was seriously injured.

It is noted that an investigative and operational group left for the scene.

The day before, an avalanche came down in the area of ​​the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex in Norilsk. A search and rescue operation is being carried out at the site of the emergency, the work is complicated by unfavorable weather conditions. As a result of the incident, a teenager was injured, he was hospitalized in serious condition. Later it became known that rescuers found a woman’s body under a snow block.

According to media reports, the deceased is the mother of the injured boy. The woman’s husband and youngest son have not yet been found. The UK noted that the search for a one-year-old child and a 45-year-old man continues.