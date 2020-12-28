The investigation opened a criminal case on the encroachment on the life of police after the attack of two unknown persons with knives on the officers of the patrol service in Grozny. This is reported on website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the region on Monday, December 28.

According to preliminary information from the investigation, at about 14:00 in Grozny, two unidentified persons attacked the police officers who were patrolling along Mira Street. The attackers were armed with knives.

As a result of the attack, one police officer was killed, the second was wounded and was hospitalized, the department said.

“Currently, the investigation is establishing the identity of the attackers and all the circumstances of the crime. The investigation of the criminal case continues, ”the Investigative Committee stressed.

It is clarified that the criminal case was initiated under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram channel statedthat the attackers were destroyed.

“The identities of the bandits have been established. These are two brothers, natives of the Republic of Ingushetia, Khasan and Hussein, who moved to the Chechen Republic in 2012 and worked in one of the bakeries, ”Kadyrov informed.

He also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased police officer.

Earlier on the same day, REN TV reported about an attack by armed people on traffic police officers in the capital of the Chechen Republic.

The TV channel, citing reports on the Internet, indicated that law enforcement officers were attacked by two men.

REN TV also published a video from the scene. The footage taken from the car window shows how law enforcers crowded on the road. One person is lying on the roadway.

It was reported that the shooting killed three people – two law enforcement officers and one militant.