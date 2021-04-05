Investigators opened a criminal case after an accident with a bus in Khabarovsk, according to website SU SK for the region on Monday, April 5.

According to the investigation, on Sunday in the Krasnoflotsky district of the city, while driving along the route, the bus driver lost consciousness while driving, as a result of which the vehicle drove out of the roadway.

“As a result of the accident, the driver and four passengers (no minors) received injuries of varying severity. The injured passengers were hospitalized in a medical facility, all are provided with qualified medical care. The driver has been prescribed outpatient treatment, ”it was reported.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers”).

Currently, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, the investigation of the criminal case continues.

The accident became known the day before. The bus followed the Khabarovsk – Berezovka route, but drove into a ditch. At the same time, according to the regional traffic police, six people were injured.