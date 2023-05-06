More than 2.9 thousand criminal cases on the crimes of the Kyiv regime in the Donbass have been initiated by Russian investigators since 2014. 716 people became defendants. This was announced on May 6 by the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin in an interview “RIA News“.

According to Bastrykin, criminal cases have been initiated against the military and political leadership of Ukraine, as well as members of radical nationalist associations and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

In addition, within the framework of the common case on the use of prohibited methods and means of warfare by the Kyiv regime, 1,284 criminal cases were combined into one proceeding. These include, in particular, investigations into shelling of civilian infrastructure using Tochka U missile systems, various multiple rocket launchers and indiscriminate heavy offensive weapons. The result of such actions on the part of Ukraine was not only the destruction of residential buildings and life support facilities, but also the death of the civilian population, the head of the Investigative Committee emphasized.

Earlier, in February, Bastrykin said that since 2014, about 5,000 residents of Donbass have become victims of the crimes of the Kyiv regime, and almost 9,000 more have been injured.

At the same time, Bastrykin noted that more than 120 thousand residents of Donbass were recognized as victims in the framework of the investigation of criminal cases on the crimes of the Kyiv regime. According to him, the victims are people who, as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), were harmed to health and property.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

