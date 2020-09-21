RF IC for instructions the head of the department, Alexander Bastrykina, will check reports on possible illegal actions of the former lawyer Elman Pashayev.

Earlier, the media reported that Pashayev may be involved in a fraud with an apartment, as a result of which a family from Moscow was left without their real estate. It was reported that Pashayev allegedly fraudulently registered in their apartment, and later privatized this property.

Bastrykin instructed to study these circumstances and give them a legal assessment, and if there are grounds to initiate a criminal case.

Pashaev himself in the comments RIA News stated that he was not afraid of inspections, since he was not involved in any illegal actions.

“This is good and right, after checking this whole situation will end,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Chamber of Lawyers of North Ossetia deprived Elman Pashayev of the status of a lawyer. In the actions of the lawyer they saw the presence of a disciplinary offense. Pashayev, who was previously the lawyer of the actor Mikhail Efremov, told what he would do now.