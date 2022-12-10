A criminal case has been opened on the fact of attempted murder by a mother of a newborn child in the south of the capital. About it December 10 reported in the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for Moscow.

According to the department, on December 10, a newborn girl was found by residents of a house on Paromnaya Street. Then they turned to law enforcement agencies.

The Investigative Committee, together with the criminal investigation officers, detained a woman who is suspected of committing a crime. It is noted that the investigators began to interrogate her. The SC establishes all the circumstances of the incident. Witnesses are being interrogated, as well as the driver of the taxi in which the woman arrived at the house on Paromnaya Street.

The department stressed that nothing threatens the life and health of the child. The girl was placed in a medical facility, where she is under the supervision of doctors.

According to Izvestia, the suspect’s name is Samara Zh., she was born in 1981. The woman was already previously convicted in 2014 under Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for leaving a child in danger.

Earlier that day, it became known that local residents found a girl about seven days old in the stairwell of an apartment building in the Brateevo district in southern Moscow.

The child was handed over to the doctors, no injuries or injuries were found on the girl.

The Nagatinskaya inter-district prosecutor’s office took the incident under its control.