Nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak) began killing at the age of 19, but while serving his sentence he repented and confessed to new crimes. This was reported to Komsomolskaya Pravda by the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia Svetlana Petrenko.

According to her, in a calm, confidential conversation with the investigator, he admitted that he began to kill visitors in Moscow at the age of 19. Petrenko noted that the TFR has records of his interrogations. On them, Tesak completely regrets and condemns his actions, committed at the time when he was an adherent of nationalist views.

Tesak decided to tell not only about the double murder of citizens of non-Slavic nationality in 2007, but also described in detail the circumstances of another double murder, about which the law enforcement agencies were not aware. Martsinkevich described the burial place of the victims. There, investigators found the remains of the dead.

On September 16, Martsinkevich was found dead in a solitary confinement cell in the Chelyabinsk SIZO, where he was temporarily for further transfer to Moscow. Nearby was a suicide note, which said that Martsinkevich did not want to “cause trouble for the administration of the pre-trial detention center” and asked to give his common-law wife, living in Yekaterinburg, a book about communism and a personal diary. The note ends with the words “forgive me.”

