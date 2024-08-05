The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the poisoning of a boy with drugs in Nizhny Novgorod

The Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation into the poisoning of a four-year-old child with drugs in Nizhny Novgorod. This was reported by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region in Telegram.

“Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee will also check the living conditions and upbringing of the child in the family,” the statement said. The department noted that the incident occurred on August 4. A 4-year-old boy was taken to the regional children’s hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with drug poisoning.

Earlier it was reported that in Nizhny Novgorod a four-year-old boy ate a bun brought by his father and fell into a coma. The boy’s mother called an ambulance, and in the hospital her son was found to have severe drug poisoning. An examination showed that the bun contained methadone instead of jam.