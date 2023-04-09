Investigators of the ICR are investigating the shelling of the DPR and the Belgorod region by Ukraine

Investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) are investigating the shelling of the Belgorod region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by Ukraine. This is stated in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

It says that on April 7, armed formations of Ukraine fired at the Voroshilovsky district in the center of Donetsk. Pushkin and Shevchenko boulevards and the area of ​​the Covered Market were also shelled. As a result, there are wounded and dead. In addition, various injuries were recorded among citizens in Yasinovataya, Vladimirovka and Yakovlevka. On April 8, shelling continued, information was received about one dead.

In addition, the villages of Arkhangelskoe and Rzhavets in the Belgorod region were shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This led to the destruction of residential buildings. There are no casualties in this.

“The Investigative Committee of Russia will establish the circle of persons involved in the commission of crimes,” the department said.

Earlier on April 9, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Tishanka in the Belgorod region. On the same day, the village of Voznesenovka in the same region came under fire.