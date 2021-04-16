In the Novosibirsk region, investigators began an investigation into the disappearance of a six-year-old child in the city of Ob. This on Friday, April 16, is said on website regional department.

The boy went missing on Thursday, April 15th. He walked on the street with friends, and when at about 6:00 pm the other children began to leave, he went with his bicycle to fetch the ball, which was lying by the river.

Relatives raised the alarm when the child never came home. During the search activities, which were started by relatives and concerned citizens, the boy’s bike was found lying by the river.

The incident was reported to law enforcement agencies. Investigators and forensic investigators, police officers, representatives of supervisory authorities and rescuers arrived at the place where the child was last seen. They investigated the bank of the river and its bed in the area of ​​the boy’s disappearance, examined the scene of the incident.

Search activities continue. According to one version, the boy reached for the ball, lost his balance and fell into the water. As told to the site kp.ru a source in the law enforcement agencies of the region, another version is being considered. Someone saw how “a child walked away from the shore with another boy of gypsy appearance in a white shirt.” A yard by-pass of the adjacent territory has been organized.

The prosecutor’s office is also conducting an investigation into the disappearance of the child.