A citizen of Kazakhstan and a resident of Novosibirsk was charged with bribing the Minister of Health of the Altai Republic Sergei Kovalenko and his assistant. This was announced on Friday, March 12, at the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC).

“The investigative bodies of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Altai charged a 28-year-old citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a 32-year-old resident of Novosibirsk with committing a crime under Part 5 of Art. 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Giving a bribe to an official in person, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, on an especially large scale”), the Investigative Committee told TASS.

According to the investigation, from July 2020 to February 2021, the accused heads of two commercial organizations gave the Minister of Health of the Republic and his assistant a bribe in the amount of 13 million rubles for concluding state contracts with legal entities under their control for the supply of personal protective equipment.

The first accused was taken into custody, and in relation to the second, a preventive measure was chosen that was not related to isolation from society.

Law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions in a criminal case, searches have been carried out in the offices of commercial organizations in Novosibirsk, and witnesses are being questioned.

The day before, it was reported that investigators opened several criminal cases against Kovalenko and his assistant Rustam Tuyunchekov for accepting a bribe on an especially large scale.

The minister and his assistant were detained on the morning of March 10.

The total amount of bribes received by Kovalenko and Tuyunchenkov is approximately 4.6 million rubles.

According to the TV channel REN TV, in the toilet of the private house of the minister, 5.8 million rubles were found in a cache under the boards.