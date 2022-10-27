TFR for the first time initiated a case on non-execution of an order in wartime against a contract soldier

The military investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the first time opened a case on non-execution of an order in wartime. This was announced on Thursday, October 27, by a lawyer, head of the international human rights group “Agora” Pavel Chikov in his Telegram-channel.

We are talking about part 2.1 of article 332 (“Failure to comply with an order”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It is known that the person involved served under the contract. On one of the days, he “did not fulfill the order given in the prescribed manner to leave on a business trip to participate in hostilities, thereby refusing to participate in hostilities.”

Now the accused can face up to three years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that the court for the first time suspended the mobilization of a citizen in Russia.