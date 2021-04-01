The investigation of the criminal case against the perpetrators of the murder of the businessman and the president of the women’s basketball club “Spartak” Shabtai von Kalmanovich and the attempted murder of his driver has been completed. informs April 1 The Main Investigation Department of the RF IC for the city of Moscow.

“The investigation of the criminal case against Bagaudin Kostoev, Ali Belkhoroev and Batyr Tumgoev has been completed. Depending on the role of each, they are accused of committing crimes under paragraphs. “G”, “h” h. 2 tbsp. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder by an organized group for hire”), part 3 of Art. 30 pp. “A”, “g”, “h” h. 2 tbsp. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder by an organized group for hire”) and part 3 of Art. 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal arms trafficking”) clause “b” part 4 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery”) “, – the message says.

The investigation established that the accused Tumgoev told his accomplices the alleged route of the victim’s movement, after which the accomplices began to pursue the victim in a Lada Priora car driven by Belkhoroev. In the area of ​​the Smolenskaya embankment, having caught up with the car in which Kalmanovich was, Kostoev opened fire on the car.

The driver began pursuit, but soon lost consciousness due to injury. He was taken to the hospital, where he told about the incident.

After the incident, investigators seized 19 cartridges from the scene.

In June 2019, as a result of investigative and operational-search activities carried out jointly with the officers of the Main Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, all the defendants of the organized criminal group were identified and detained.

According to the Moscow State Investigation Directorate, 30 witnesses were questioned in various constituent entities of the Russian Federation, ballistic, molecular genetic, fingerprint, psychological and psychiatric forensic examinations were appointed and carried out, the conclusions of which confirm the involvement of the perpetrators in the murder of a businessman and the attempted murder of his driver.

“The investigation has collected a sufficient evidence base, in connection with which the criminal case was sent to the supervisory agency for approval of the indictment and subsequent transfer to the court for consideration on the merits,” the agency clarifies.

The body of Shabtai von Kalmanovich with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the afternoon of November 2, 2009 in Moscow on the roadway of Novodevichy passage in a Mercedes-Benz 500. At least 20 shots were fired at his car. The driver managed to survive thanks to timely medical assistance, the UK said.