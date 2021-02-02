Carbon monoxide poisoning was named the preliminary cause of death of ex-Minister of Agriculture of Russia Alexander Nazarchuk, a criminal case was initiated. This was announced on Tuesday, February 2, by Elena Konovalova, Assistant to the Head of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Altai Territory for Interaction with the Media

“The Novoaltaisk interdistrict investigation department of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Altai Territory has opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence),” she said.

According to the investigation, the night before, relatives found the body of an 81-year-old man in their house in the village of Solnechny, Pervomaisky District. It turned out to be Nazarchuk. The preliminary cause of death is carbon monoxide poisoning, said Konovalova.

On the same day, it was reported that a check on the death of Nazarchuk had begun.

His death also became known earlier on Tuesday. The man was 81 years old.

Nazarchuk was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Food of Russia in 1994. In December 1996, he took over as chairman of the Altai Regional Legislative Assembly. In addition, Nazarchuk was a member of the Federation Council from 1996 to 2001.