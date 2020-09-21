The Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Tyumen Region has begun an investigation into an explosion in a five-story residential building on 50 Let VLKSM Street in Tyumen. This is stated in the message on website departments published on September 20.

“According to preliminary data, on the second floor of a five-story gasified residential building there was a cotton of a gas-air mixture. One person with burns was hospitalized, ”the message says. Rescuers evacuated 85 people from the building.

The press service of the governor of the region Alexander Moor noted that the head of the region took the investigation into the circumstances of the incident under his control. “RIA News”…

The message about the explosion was received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 20:11 local time (18:11 Moscow time). There was no fire after the gas pop.

It was found that two apartments were partially damaged by the blast wave, the supporting structures of the building were not damaged.