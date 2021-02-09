Investigators will check information about non-payment of salaries to researchers of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) of the SB RAS in the Novosibirsk region. About this on Tuesday, February 9, stated in the press service of the regional investigation department of the IC of Russia.

During the inspection, the department’s employees will establish who was specifically affected by the violation of the rights to pay, and also find out which of the officials is responsible for what happened.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office of the Novosibirsk region began a similar check.

The agencies organized checks after Anastasia Proskurina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Russian President Vladimir Putin about her salary the day before. According to her, senior researchers receive no more than 25,000 rubles for a full-time job.

While, according to the May decrees of the Russian leader, her earnings should be 200% of the average for the region, or about 80 thousand rubles. According to Proskurina, the employer is trying to disguise the actual salaries of scientists under the pretext of transferring them to part-time work.

The head of state instructed Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov to deal with the salaries of scientists in Russian regions.

Putin also asked the finance minister to comment on the situation. Siluanov replied that scientists are paid twice as much in the region. Proskurina works part-time, so her income is lower. Proskurina noted that the offer to work part-time was received, but while maintaining a full working day.

During the meeting, the Russian leader turned to the governor of the Novosibirsk region, Andrei Travnikov, with a request to name the average salary in the region, who, in turn, named the figure of 39 thousand rubles. After that, Putin again turned to Siluanov and asked where the money had gone.

In addition, the president asked Proskurina, if she is harassed after this complaint, immediately call the presidential administration, and he will talk to her personally, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

After the information on non-payment of salaries to scientists appeared, the Minister of Education and Science Valery Falkov said that he would check the situation with the salary of an employee of the institute. According to him, measures will be taken without fail.