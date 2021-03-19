In Novosibirsk, investigators began a pre-investigation check into the attack of a fighting dog on a nine-year-old boy at the entrance of one of the residential buildings. This is reported on website regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia on Thursday, March 18.

The incident took place on March 16 at the entrance of a residential building on Krause Street. The boy went outside to walk his puppy, but on the first floor he ran into a resident of the house who was returning from a walk with her wrestling dog.

The animal was without a muzzle. The dog rushed at the child, knocked him to the floor and grabbed his leg with his teeth. She was on a leash, but the mistress did not pull him away from the boy. At some point, he himself managed to escape, take his puppy and run home. The child’s parents went to the emergency room.

As writes REN TV With reference to the statement of users on the Web, during the proceedings, the pit bull’s owner denied her guilt and claimed that the dog allegedly only grabbed the boy by the trouser leg. She had to admit guilt when it turned out that what had happened fell into the lens of a surveillance camera installed in the entrance, the website writes. kp.ru…

“We called an ambulance right away, they processed everything and took him to the emergency room. There his wounds were stitched up. The son used to be afraid of animals, so we gave him a puppy. Now we don’t know what to do. Dressings, rabies vaccinations every day. We also think to reduce it to a psychologist. The boy is only nine years old, and there is a fighting dog without a muzzle, “the portal quotes the boy’s father as saying. “Vesti Novosibirsk”…

He added that the tenants of the house had repeatedly asked the hostess of the pit bull to wear a muzzle on him while walking, but she ignored the comments.

The victim’s parents filed a complaint about the attack, the TV channel notes “360”…

On March 16, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, dogs attacked two boys, aged 10 and 17, with a difference of half an hour. Both attacks took place in the same area with children from the same family. When a dog attacked the youngest of the children, the animal was driven away by an eyewitness. However, the dog managed to bite the child’s arms, legs and cheek. The older boy was bitten by the dog on the leg. The police are investigating what happened.