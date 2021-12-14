The investigation will check on the fact that the child fell from the window of an apartment in the south of Moscow. This was announced on Tuesday, December 14, by Yulia Ivanova, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

“On the evening of December 14, 2021, a boy born in 2016, left for a short time unattended, climbed onto the windowsill and fell out of the window from a height of 3 floors,” the State Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow said in a statement.

It was established that paid childcare services were provided in the apartment from the window of which the boy fell.

There were five more children in the apartment.

“As part of the inspection, the investigators carry out the necessary set of verification measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances and reasons for the incident. The nanny who was in the apartment was interviewed, the parents of all the children are being established, ”the department added.

The incident in the Biryulyovo Vostochnoye area became known earlier that day. It was clarified that the child fell out of the window of the third floor of an apartment building on Donbasskaya Street. The kindergarten, according to preliminary data, was illegal. The child is in the hospital.