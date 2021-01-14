The Investigative Committee (IC) seeks to extend the arrest of the former deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Valery Maksimenko, accused of abuse of office. This was announced on Thursday, January 14, by the press service of the Basmanny Court.

“The court received a petition from the investigation to extend the measure of restraint for Valery Maksimenko in the form of detention for a period until April 25,” said the press secretary of the Iranian court Sofinskaya in a conversation with TASS…

At the end of November, the Basmanny Court of Moscow detained Maksimenko for a period until January 25, 2021. The defendant’s defense requested house arrest for him as a preventive measure.

A criminal case has been initiated against Maksimenko under Part 3 of Art. 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abuse of official powers”).

According to the investigation, in 2018 Maksimenko illegally entered into government contracts for the construction and repair of facilities under the “Development of the Penitentiary System” program between the territorial departments of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Construction Administration for the North Caucasus Federal District.”

Work worth over 2.1 billion rubles was not completed, 14 facilities of the penal system were not commissioned, and the damage to the state exceeded 189 million rubles.

Maksimenko served as deputy director of the service since 2016. In March 2020, he was relieved of his post by decree of the President of Russia.