V.A little over a year ago, the federal government launched its first aid program, the emergency aid, for companies suffering from the corona restrictions. Half a dozen other programs were added over the months. In total, the Ministry of Economic Affairs provided more than 130 billion euros for grants alone. But it is also becoming increasingly clear: Not only needy entrepreneurs are trying to get this money. Fraudsters know how to exploit the weak points in the programs, which are often set up under great time pressure.

Around 15,000 preliminary investigations have now been initiated in Germany on suspicion of subsidy fraud with Corona aid. This was the result of a survey by the FAZ among the 16 state justice ministries. The actual number is likely to be even higher because not all state governments even keep corresponding statistics. The same applies to the amount of damage incurred. In the eight federal states for which figures are available, the amounts add up to around 67 million euros.

The differences between the individual federal states are great. In North Rhine-Westphalia, more than 5600 preliminary investigations into alleged subsidy fraud have been registered so far. This makes the state the front runner in Germany. The aid programs have also attracted numerous fraudsters in the capital. Berlin has so far recorded more than 2,300 preliminary investigations on suspicion of subsidy fraud with Corona aid. In Lower Saxony, the Ministry of Justice has almost 1,500 investigations. In the other federal states, the numbers are in the three-digit range, with the Hessian Ministry of Justice pointing out the difference between preliminary investigations and suspected cases: around 800 of the former have so far been registered, but the number of suspected cases is almost twice as high at 1,400.

NRW is the front runner

North Rhine-Westphalia also tops the list in terms of the amount of damage. The State Ministry of Justice sees the naming of such a sum “against the background of the criminal damage concept as critical”. In mid-February, however, the figure of just under 39 million euros was already circulating with reference to the State Criminal Police Office. In Lower Saxony, the investigation is about 11.1 million disbursed aid funds, in Saxony about 7.3 million euros. In Bavaria, 5.5 million euros flowed into the disputed cases, applications for a further 4.5 million euros were revealed before a payout was made.

The vast majority of the investigative proceedings relate to the Corona emergency aid. When the federal and state governments launched this last spring, the motto was that the aid should be paid out as quickly and unbureaucratically as possible. It was not uncommon for the money – mostly amounts between 5,000 and 15,000 euros – to be in the applicant’s accounts the day after completing the online form. Fraudsters had an easy time of it. Sometimes they applied for help on behalf of real companies, but then diverted it to their own account, sometimes real entrepreneurs gave false information about their financial situation. Rhineland-Palatinate reports a commercial or gang-related connection in 76 perpetrators known by name. “These are citizens from a south-east European EU country residing in Rhineland-Palatinate,” said a spokesman for the State Ministry of Justice. In some cases, business registrations were backdated and the applicants left after the payment. A striking number of foreign accounts were found in Bremen.

The Federal Ministry of Economics has drawn in a security line for the bridging aid, which is financially much more generous. With a few exceptions, those affected can no longer submit their applications themselves, only their tax advisors, auditors or lawyers. But even this does not offer one hundred percent security against false information, as recently shown. At the beginning of March, the Ministry of Economic Affairs briefly stopped paying the advance payments because fraudsters had apparently falsely pretended to be third parties. The suspects are said to have sneaked a double-digit million amount.

Ministry of Economic Affairs calls for data comparison

A comparison of the companies seeking help with the names and account numbers stored at the tax offices has so far only partially taken place. According to the Bavarian Ministry of Justice, the administration does not meet the citizens’ statements with suspicion from the outset. The data would, however, be compared “at least randomly” with those of the tax authorities. Hessen points out that applicants would “consent to any individual comparison of their tax data”. A task force with 20 employees at the Kassel II Hofgeismar tax office will be active in the event of anomalies.

However, this test step is far from standard. The Federal Ministry of Economics points out that it wanted an automatic data comparison of tax ID and account numbers with the tax offices as early as autumn 2020 – also for applications that are submitted to verifying third parties. However, there was no agreement on this within the federal government. Things are moving again after the recent fraud cases. “The Federal Ministry of Finance has now also signaled its willingness to do so,” writes a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Admittedly, all crimes could never be prevented. But you can make it as difficult as possible for the fraudsters.