Police forces near where the body was found in Freudenberg. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

The investigation into the death of a twelve-year-old from Freudenberg is in full swing. It is still unclear how the girl died.

Freudenberg/Koblenz – After the death of a 12-year-old girl from Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, the police will continue their investigation into the circumstances of her death on Monday. The child’s body was found yesterday afternoon near a former train station in Rhineland-Palatinate, right on the state border.

The investigators initially gave no information on the cause of death “for reasons of investigation tactics”, as it was said. It was not immediately known whether the police suspected a crime. The investigation is being conducted by the Koblenz Criminal Investigation Department. The child was last seen in Freudenberg at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, when it was walking home after visiting a friend. When it did not come home, the search began in the evening with strong forces from the police and fire brigade.

Police officers then discovered a female body yesterday, according to the Siegen police, in a wooded area above Freudenberg-Hohenhain, which belongs to the Siegen-Wittgenstein district. Only later did it turn out that the site was in Rhineland-Palatinate, which belongs to the district of Altenkirchen.

The investigative authorities initially left open whether it was the missing twelve-year-old. This was officially confirmed on Sunday evening. It was not initially known whether the body should be autopsied to determine the cause of death. dpa