ofKathrin Reikowski shut down

Björn Höcke is suspected of having posted inhuman remarks on social networks. The public prosecutor’s office in Thuringia searched his house on Saturday.

District Eichsfeld, Thuringia – Has the parliamentary group leader of the Thuringian AfD *, Björn Höcke, expressed inhuman and seditious in social networks? Is he the author of right-wing extremist posts on social networks? The Thuringian public prosecutor wants to find out. In the course of investigations, his house in the Eichsfeld district (Thuringia) was searched on Whit Saturday.

Among other things, there is the allegation that Höcke referred to refugees as criminals on social media. He is said to have posted a picture of the sea rescuer Carola Rackete – with the signature: “I imported torture, sexual violence, human trafficking and murder”.

House search at Björn Höcke: founder of the right-wing AfD wing under pressure

In 2015, Höcke co-founded the right-wing extremist AfD movement “Der Flügel”, which has since been formally dissolved. But the right-wing extremist sentiment has not been over since: The program continues in the AfD regional association, the same people have stayed. At least that is how the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies it in Thuringia.

And the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, has already described Höcke as a right-wing extremist. Last week it became known that the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution has now classified the AfD state association under Höcke’s leadership as definitely extremist.

Björn Höcke cancels election campaign appearance in Saxony-Anhalt

Some of the most loyal companions of the former AfD wing come from Saxony-Anhalt, including Marcus Spiegelberg and Hans-Thomas Tillschneider. State elections will take place in Saxony-Anhalt on June 6th. And Höcke has promised support: the Thuringian is currently planning around four campaign appearances in Saxony-Anhalt. The AfD wants to remain the strongest opposition party *.

Last Thursday, however, his appearance was a disgrace. While far fewer supporters than expected were waiting for his performance on the market square in Weißenfels, an Antifa supporter announced that Höcke would not come. The official confirmation followed shortly afterwards. Höcke canceled “for personal reasons”, reported focus.de. (kat) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA