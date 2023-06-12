Home page World

At the fair in Oberhausen, an 18-year-old died in an accident. © Michael Weber/Wtvnews Oberhausen/dpa

At a carnival, a ride employee is killed after collecting tokens from customers and being thrown off the rotating platform.

Oberhausen – After the fatal accident at a fair in Oberhausen, the investigation into the cause of the accident continues. On Sunday evening, an 18-year-old employee of a ride was killed there when he wanted to collect the ride chips from customers. Because meanwhile, the attraction known as “Break Dance” drove up to the Sterkrader Corpus Christi fair, so that he was thrown off the turntable and suffered serious injuries. As the city of Oberhausen further announced, the son of a showman family died on site. It was still unclear in the morning whether the fair would open again on Monday, the official last day of the fair.

According to the information, 20 eyewitnesses to the incident suffered a shock. After the accident, the scene of the accident was cordoned off and a screen was installed. In coordination with the police and the showmen, the fair ended early on Sunday evening – “in view of the severity of the accident and out of sympathy for the relatives of the 18-year-old victim”, as the city said. Even before the decision was made, music and “disruptive sound reinforcement” had been switched off.

The Sterkrader Corpus Christi fair began on June 7th and, according to the city, is the largest and most popular folk festival in Oberhausen. dpa