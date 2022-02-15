DThe long-standing auditing firm of ex-US President Donald Trump has ended its cooperation in the course of the investigation into his corporate empire and revoked financial reports. The end of the business relationship is due to an “unavoidable conflict of interest,” according to a letter from Mazars to the Trump Organization. This is according to court documents from Monday.

The auditors also come to the conclusion that the annual accounts for the period between June 2011 and June 2020 are “no longer reliable”. The company advised the Trump Organization to notify degree recipients.

Prosecutors accuse Trump’s companies of fraudulent business practices

“While we have not concluded that the various financial statements as a whole contain any material inconsistencies, given the aggregate of the circumstances, we believe that our advice to you that you no longer rely on these financial statements is reasonable,” it said it in the letter of February 9th. The auditors had prepared the financial statements based on information provided by Trump and his company. The Trump Organization was disappointed with the auditors’ decision, The New York Times quoted a statement from the company. It shows, however, that the investigations of the public prosecutor’s office are superfluous.

The New York prosecutor’s office accuses Trump’s corporate empire of fraudulent business practices. The aim of these practices was to get a “variety of economic benefits” such as insurance coverage or tax deductions, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. “As the most recent filings show, there is mounting evidence that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial reports to gain economic advantage,” Democrat James said Monday. The comprehensive investigation is about, among other things, the suspicion that Trump’s company has given false information about the value of its real estate.





