The Brazilian authorities were collecting evidence and beginning to investigate this Monday, a few hours after the assault by Bolsonaro supporters on the headquarters of the three branches of the State of Brazil: Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace. The police also managed to dismantle the camp that the militants had set up in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia. Several routes continue to be blocked in various states of the country.

Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court this Sunday. They broke into the headquarters of the three State Powers that are in the capital Brasilia before being detained by the security forces.

The protesters, seeking to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, smashed windows, toppled furniture and threw computers and printers to the ground. They also damaged several works of art, including a huge painting by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti.

President ‘Lula’, who came to review the damage to the Planalto Palace, the official seat of the president, declared that “the coup leaders who promoted the destruction of public heritage in Brasilia are being identified and will be punished.”

The police of the Federal District of Brasilia peacefully dismantled the camp that the Bolsonaro militants had set up in front of the Army headquarters after the October elections.

Other demonstrations by Bolsonaro supporters are taking place in other parts of the country.

Below, the most outstanding news after the invasion of the headquarters of power in Brazil, this January 9:

08:18 (BOG) The Bolsonaro camp in front of the Army Headquarters was dismantled

The police of the Federal District of Brasilia dismantled this Monday the camp that the Bolsonaro militants had set up in front of the Army headquarters more than 70 days ago.

Agents of the Brasilia Military Police, reinforced by Army troops, blocked access to the camp early this Monday to prevent the arrival of more protesters. Later, they peacefully evicted the hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters who were camping there.

They detained at least 1,200 Bolsonaristas in this operation and took them to the headquarters of the Federal Police, where the authorities will investigate whether they participated in the violent attacks on Sunday.

07:10 (BOG) The governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, dismissed for 90 days

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge dismissed the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, for 90 days. Rocha had apologized to President ‘Lula’ for the serious events that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the capital.

The judge indicated that “the violent escalation” against the headquarters of the three Powers “could only occur with the consent, and even the effective participation,” of the competent authorities for public security and intelligence.

The decision was made by magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, who also ordered the state security bodies and forces to act to release any type of road or public building occupied by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro throughout the country.

06:05 (BOG) Inspection of buildings for evidence

At a press conference late on Sunday, Brazil’s Minister of Institutional Relations said buildings would be searched for evidence, including fingerprints and images, to hold them accountable.

For his part, Justice Minister Flávio Dino announced that the authorities had begun tracking those who paid for the buses that transported the protesters to the capital.

“In addition to the ongoing investigations, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security created an email address *[email protected]* to receive information on terrorist attacks,” the entity tweeted on Monday.