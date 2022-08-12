Home page World

Of: Sandra Kathe

31 people are injured in a roller coaster accident at an amusement park in Bavaria. Including children and young people. The investigations are ongoing.

+++ 12.56 p.m.: As a spokesman for the police and public prosecutor’s office said on Friday, the investigation into the cause of the serious roller coaster accident with 31 injuries in Günzburg’s Legoland amusement park could take several months. Only then will there be clarity about the reason for the accident in the amusement park.

On Thursday afternoon, a train from the “Feuerdrache” roller coaster ran into a train in front of it in the amusement park. 31 people were injured, including children and young people. On Friday, officers of the criminal police want to commit to the roller coaster together with the expert commissioned by the public prosecutor’s office. “The operation is prohibited until then,” said police spokesman Dominic Geißler. It is still unclear when the roller coaster will be released again. Investigators also wanted to begin questioning witnesses. “There’s a lot of work to be done for the Neu-Ulm police department.”

Rollercoaster trains collide at Legoland, injuring 31 people

Update from Friday, August 12, 8:30 a.m.: After the devastating roller coaster accident at Legoland in Günzburg, Bavaria, investigations into the cause have begun. On Thursday evening, representatives of the Memmingen public prosecutor’s office got an overview of what was happening in the amusement park on the A8, as the police headquarters in Swabia South-West announced. An expert will be consulted to clarify the cause of the accident, it said. In addition, video recordings of the accident are to be evaluated.

According to the police, a train from the “Feuerdrache” roller coaster in the amusement park hit a train in front on Thursday afternoon and injured 31 people – one of them seriously. Initially, the police spoke of at least 34 injuries and two seriously injured, these numbers have now been corrected. According to the police, the injured are ten children, one teenager and 20 adults. How the accident happened is still unclear.

In an accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Günzburg, Swabia, 31 people were injured, one of them seriously. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Two roller coaster trains collide at Legoland, injuring 34 people

First report from Thursday, August 11th: Günzburg – For reasons that are still unclear, two roller coaster trains collided in the Bavarian Legoland amusement park in Günzburg on Thursday (August 11). 34 people were injured and several rescue helicopters were deployed. The incident is the second roller coaster accident in a few days.

As a spokeswoman for Legoland reported, the accident happened in the station area of ​​the “Feuerdrache” roller coaster, built in 2002, which reaches top speeds of up to eight meters per second (about 29 kilometers per hour). The collision happened after one of the trains “braked” hard for an unknown reason. Another train then drove onto the one in front.

Roller coaster accident in Legoland Günzburg: one person is seriously injured

Immediately after the accident, all available rescue workers at the amusement park were deployed, according to Legoland. They were supported by numerous fire and rescue services. According to the police, two seriously injured people were among the injured after the incident in the amusement park.

According to the German Press Agency, the amusement park in Günzburg, Swabia, initially remained open after the accident.

Last Saturday (August 6th) there had already been a fatal incident on a roller coaster ride in an amusement park in Klotten on the Moselle in Rhineland-Palatinate. A 57-year-old woman fell out of the moving attraction. She suffered fatal injuries. It is still unclear why the woman fell off the roller coaster. The park has been open to visitors again since Tuesday, but the roller coaster initially stopped. The reason for this was that the district had temporarily prohibited the operation of the railway. (ska with dpa)