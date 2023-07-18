The police are investigating the last generation after a rear-end collision in Nuremberg. The climate activists had blocked the highway, which led to a traffic jam.

Nfter a rear-end collision with a seriously injured person on the Frankenschnellweg in Nuremberg, the police have started investigations against activists of the last generation. The climate protection group blocked the inner-city section of Autobahn 73 on Friday, causing a traffic jam.

A 31-year-old driver had hit a truck in the traffic jam, was trapped with his car under the semi-trailer and was seriously injured. Because of the suspicion of dangerous intervention in road traffic, the police are now investigating against the participants in the blockade, a spokesman said on Monday.

According to the information, the activists had stuck themselves in a crossing area on the roadway. The truck had to slow down in the resulting traffic jam. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police are now looking for witnesses who can provide information about the traffic situation during the accident.