Manhattan / Washington – Donald Trump has been one of Deutsche Bank’s largest customers in the United States for around two decades. The fact that inconsistencies apparently occurred during the far-reaching cooperation in which the current US President borrowed massive sums of money is evident from a report by New York Magazine emerged.

Accordingly, against the rich entrepreneur with German roots soon Criminal proceedings be initiated. There are three facts in the room that the New York City District Attorney’s office is investigating according to the report: business document falsification, insurance fraud and tax fraud.

Will US President Donald Trump be tried? Suspected serious crime

How did the ball get rolling? For some time now, Donald Trump’s empire has been facing allegations tax evasion and embezzlement suspended of funds. Barack Obama’s successor has so far fought with all his might against the publication of his tax returns – and even called in the US Supreme Court.

In August 2020, the Manhattan prosecutor finally announced that it was investigating suspected serious criminal behavior within the Trump Organization. Thereupon found a subpoena from Trump’s main lender – the German bank – instead of like that NYMAG executes. After examining the documents, the responsible prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr. is now apparently certain that the evidence for an indictment against Donald Trump is waterproof. So does the most powerful man in the world have to go to court soon? A Condemnation would nullify the chances of re-election as US president.

Prosecutor Vance Jr. has long been dealing with alleged secret payments from Donald Trump, as part of the confidentiality agreements of alleged affairs of the Republican – Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. However, Trump still rejects the rumors. Now the lawyer apparently has even more against the US President and his company Trump organization in the hand.

Donald Trump’s lawyers had looked around in vain Immunity for the US President trying hard, so Cyrus Vance can investigate several offenses against the polarizing head of state. “Nobody – not even the President – is above the law,” the lawyer declared in July following the decision by the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump threatens criminal proceedings – prosecutor is investigating several offenses

What loud NYMag suggests that it is due to the Machinations of Trump after the prosecutor’s announcement has now been completed, the fact that Vance Jr. has a reputation for being cautious when it comes to investigations against powerful people is the fact that he is. Therefore, in the Trump case, the evidence must already be relatively large that the prosecutor would decide to do a accusation to strive against the US President.

The Deutsche Bank is one of the biggest creditors of Donald Trump, before his election as US president, Trump was granted large loans by the financial institution. With reference to the banking secrecy, documents about the Doing business with Donald Trump however, until a few weeks ago, always withheld. It wasn’t until August that Deutsche Bank agreed to “provide appropriate information to authorized investigations”, as the Handelsblatt describes.

During an election campaign appearance in “Swing State” Ohio, the US President was still in high spirits: Trump even put on a dance to the frenetic cheers of his supporters:

