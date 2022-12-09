Home page politics

A police car is parked in front of a station. © Friso Gentsch/dpa/symbol image

After the Reichsbürger raid, investigations are underway against an LKA man from Lower Saxony. He is said to have worked for state security in the field of right-wing extremism.

Hanover – After the raid on the “Reichsbürger” scene, an officer from the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Lower Saxony has been released from duty because of criminal investigations against him. This was announced by the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior on request on Friday evening. As t-online reported, the man could have been employed by state security in the field of right-wing extremism.

However, the official had “not carried out official business for the LKA Lower Saxony for a long time”. The ministry did not provide any information on the exact allegations, with reference to the investigations conducted by the federal prosecutor. The authority in Karlsruhe could not be reached for inquiries on Friday evening.

Reich citizen raid: LKA officials are said to have worked for state security

According to a report by the NDR, the LKA officer is not among the three people from Lower Saxony who were arrested in the raid on Wednesday. He is said to have worked in the field of state security. The Interior Ministry did not provide any information on request. According to dpa information, among those arrested is a former police officer who was also known as a corona denier.

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that the person concerned was known. However, it remains to be seen what the federal prosecutor’s office will find out in their investigations into the major proceedings involving 25 people arrested. In Lower Saxony there are about 900 so-called Reich citizens. About 50 of them can be described as right-wing extremists.

Nationwide raid against Reichsbürger scene: custody for 23 suspects

The federal prosecutor’s office had 25 people arrested on Wednesday in one of the largest police actions in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany in the so-called Reichsbürger raid. She accuses 22 of them of being a member of a terrorist organization that wanted to overthrow the political system in Germany. Three other arrested are considered supporters.

The 23 suspects arrested in Germany have been in custody since Thursday. With the exception of one woman from Russia, all of them have German citizenship. The federal prosecutor also spoke of 27 other suspects. “Reich citizens” are people who do not recognize the Federal Republic and its democratic structures.