Minister stated that revelations by Marcos do Val are “very serious” and prove the existence of a group that planned activities that led to the 8th of January

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, stated that the senator’s declarations Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) about an alleged attempt to annul the result of the 2022 presidential election are “very serious”.

“It is a very serious statement. Of course, the Federal Police already received these elements this morning, as I said, they are already part of the investigation at the moment we are talking.”said Dino to the station CNN Brazil on Thursday (2.Feb.2023).

According to the minister, the accusations will be taken to the Judiciary and, if confirmed, can prove the existence of a group “which deliberately led to a series of activities, including the January 8 acts”.

“Of course, this does not mean that everyone participated in everything, but we are very clear, very clear that there was, unfortunately, a group, even within politics, dedicated to tearing up the constitution and trying to carry out a coup d’état in the country. Brazil”completed.

Dino recalled the draft found at the home of former minister Anderson Torres for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decree State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and stated that the case may be related to the plan reported by Marcos do Val.

“So they are like bricks that are added together in the construction of a building; this building already has materiality; what is the materiality? Coup d’etat. It was a building in which a coup d’état in Brazil was being planned. Now who were the architects, engineers and commissioners of the construction of this building, this is what the investigation will show”finished.

Marcos do Val first stated that Bolsonaro had tried to coerce him to “give a coup d’état” with an alleged request to clandestinely record the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Afterwards, in an interview with journalists, Marcos do Val said on Thursday (2.Feb.2023) that the idea, supposedly presented to him in December 2022, would have come exclusively from the former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). He said, however, that the former president was waiting for his response on the alleged plot.