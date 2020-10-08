Claire is a conciliator in the Médoc. It alone covers a very large territory of 28 municipalities. And when neither the town hall nor the police want to intervene, it is she who is called to resolve neighborhood problems. Claire meets a woman still in shock. Back home, she has just found several cut trees at the bottom of her garden. The woman suspects her neighbor who had complained that the trees bothered him. But Claire remains cautious by not taking sides.

If a neighbor’s tree protrudes into their own garden, what does the law say? “You don’t have the right to cut it. You are not allowed to cut the branches yourself. On the other hand, you can take legal action to force the owner to do so (…) To obtain the uprooting of a tree, you must prove to the judge a serious nuisance. For example, you lose a lot of sunshine where the dead leaves that fall on your land prevent water from evacuating at home“, explains journalist Margaux Subra-Gomez live from the 13 Hours set.

