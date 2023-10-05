The Netherlands was completely unprepared for the fall of the Afghan capital Kabul and the evacuation of compatriots from the country. During that evacuation operation, cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense was difficult and started too late.
Jan Hoedeman and Hanneke Keultjes
