A metaboliteincluded in the ketogenic diet, you can provide a new approach to enhance The function of cells T caraccording to a study by researchers from the Perelman Faculty of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania and the Abramson Oncological Center of Penn Medicine, United States.

In depth

T Car therapy is a personalized treatment approach, started in ‘Penn Medicine’, which reproots the patient’s own immune cells to destroy cancer. “Thousands of patients with blood cancers have been successfully treated with Car cell therapy, but it still doesn’t work for everyone“said the main co -author, PHD and postdoctoral researcher, Shan Liu, who presented the study in Ash.

“We adopt an innovative approach to Improve T Car cell therapy, by addressing T cells through diet instead of greater genetic engineering“

To do this, the team of researchers tested The effect on the health of several different diets, including ketogenic, rich in fiber, fats, proteins and cholesterol; and a control dieton the ability of CAR T cells to combat tumors using a large B -cell diffuse mouse model. Thus they observed an improvement in tumor control and greater survival in mice that received the ketogenic diet compared to all other diets.

Later, they found that the highest levels of beta-hydroxybutirate (BHB), a metabolite produced by the liver in response to a ketogenic diet, were a key mediator of this effect. “Our theory is that Car T cells They prefer BHB as a source of energy instead of the standard sugars of our body, such as glucose, “says Dr. Puneeth Guruprasad.”Therefore, increasing BHB levels in the body gives CAR T cells more power to remove cancer cells“He adds.

More details

After this finding, the researchers tested a BHB supplement combined with T CAR cell therapy in human cancer laboratory models (With a standard diet); The results showed the complete elimination of cancer in the vast majority of mice and resulted greater expansion and activation of T Car cells.

To see if the BHB, which occurs from natural form On several levels in our bodies, it had a similar effect on humans, the team evaluated blood samples from patients who had recently received C cell therapy and discovered that the highest BHB levels were associated with a better expansion of T CAR cells in patients.

In the same way, they analyzed the T cells of healthy volunteers who took a BHB supplement and found similar changes in the way normal T cells generated energy after exposure to BHB.

On the other hand, previous studies have analyzed the impact of dietary interventions, such as a diet rich in fiber, in response to cancer immunotherapy; However, the mechanism behind the BHB effect in this study seems to come from metabolic changes in the blood, rather than through the intestinal microbioma, such as In the case of a fiber diet.

To take into account

The theory that BHB supplementation could improve the response to Car T cell therapy It is being tested in a phase I clinical trial at the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center.

“We are talking about an intervention that is relatively cheap and has a low toxicity potential,” says the attached teacher of microbiology, Dr. Maayan Levy. “If clinical trial data results, I am excited to think about how a quite simple approach like this It could be combined with dietary interventions or other more traditional approaches to improve the anticancer effect“He adds.