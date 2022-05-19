The Salvadoran portal ‘El Faro’ released part of an investigation by the El Salvador Prosecutor’s Office in which negotiations between officials of President Nayib Bukele’s administration with the three main gangs in the country are recorded. This medium collected recordings of conversations between public servants and criminal gangs.

According to the Salvadoran media ‘El Faro’, the rupture between the Government of El Salvador and the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) would be the main cause of a wave of murders that occurred at the end of March, which left 87 people dead. and which was recorded as the most violent day of this century in the Central American country.

Members of the MS-13 gang confirmed to the Salvadoran media that the murders that occurred between March 25 and 27 were a settling of accounts of what they considered a “betrayal” by the Bukele government of the pact that both parties had held since at least Two years ago.

“(The agreement was broken) because they (the government) did things that they did not have to do, from there that is why those 80 deaths that happened on those dates arose, do I explain myself? They did not comply, they made captures that they did not have to do, where they said ‘get to such a place, we are going to talk’ and instead of talking, they captured”, explained an MS-13 leader to ‘El Faro’.

The capture of gang members would be this supposed rupture that representatives of the criminal organization speak of.

In addition to the direct testimonies with the criminal organizations, the portal accessed a series of recordings in which the director of the Reconstruction of the Social Fabric of El Salvador, Carlos Marroquín, and one of the gang negotiators representing the Executive are allegedly heard. , ensure that the agreement with MS-13 cannot be broken and their intentions to have prevented the capture of the gang members protected by the negotiation to avoid the March massacre.

In seven recordings that El Faro verified and have in its possession, the director of @TejidoSocialSv Carlos Marroquín confesses to members of MS-13 that he tried to keep the pact in force, and blames Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro for the breakdown of the negotiation. pic.twitter.com/IhS4iIiOIV – The Lighthouse (@_elfaro_) May 18, 2022



The Salvadoran outlet was emphatic in explaining that “in the recordings, the official blames what happened on the Minister of Security and Justice, Gustavo Villatoro, whom he describes as a ‘crazy minister,’ and says he is transferring messages from the gangs to President Bukele. In four of the seven audio files, Marroquín alludes to Bukele and from what was said it is inferred that the president was aware of Marroquín’s conversations with spokesmen for the Mara Salvatrucha-13 all the time. The director of the Social Fabric even offered a gang member screenshots of his conversations with the president, “explains the writing of ‘El Faro’, accompanied by the evidence of the audios and the photographs that support the affirmations.

Last year, the US Treasury Department had already sanctioned Marroquín for holding “secret negotiations” with gang members. They were accused of directing and organizing the meetings between the high officials of the gang currently imprisoned with the personnel necessary to sustain the agreement. They were also accused of keeping this process a secret from the Salvadoran people.

El Salvador under the state of exception

After the intense massacre at the end of March in the country, President Bukele intensified his efforts in what he called “a war against the gangs”.

In total, under the state of emergency that is still in force in the Central American nation since March 27, 30,000 people have been detained according to the Salvadoran Police.

The main commitment of the presidency was to deploy operations to quickly and massively search for and arrest alleged gang members and collaborators of criminal gangs, something that has drawn the attention of the international community and has set off the alarms of the main human rights organizations. around the world.

A call to respect human rights

This Wednesday, May 18, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged the Salvadoran Government to ensure the safety of citizens in the midst of the increase in violence in the territory, but also made a call to respect international human rights laws.

“We recognize (…) and I understand that security, and how crime is managed, is something extremely challenging and we recognize the challenges that you have with gangs in El Salvador,” Bachelet said from the outskirts of Panama City.

“There is good intention but it has to be done in a way that respects human rights,” added the High Commissioner.

International security experts consider that the scourge of violence and constant clashes between gangs is an “inheritance” of the country’s civil war that took place between 1980 and 1992, which later, in addition, would be strengthened with the deportation of criminal leaders from the United States. Joined.

With EFE, Reuters and local media