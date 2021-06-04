The administration of US President Joe Biden revealed that the Department of Justice secretly obtained, during the administration of former President Donald Trump, the phone records of four journalists working for a prestigious American newspaper, over a period of about four months, in 2017, as part of an investigation into an information leak.

The announcement is the latest in a series of revelations about the Trump administration’s secret access to journalists’ communications records in an attempt to reveal their sources. And last month, the US Department of Justice revealed that, during the Trump era, it had confiscated the phone records of reporters working for an American newspaper, and the phone and email records of a reporter at CNN.

In this regard, American lawyer Charlotte Dent said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that what the Ministry of Justice had done was “illegal and a violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects press freedom, and it is an attempt to silence the voices of the sources that journalists rely on to report facts to the public.

Lawyer Dent added, “The Trump administration has consistently harassed journalists and claimed that they provide false news, and this undermines people’s trust in the media,” and expected that the relevant media would sue the Trump administration.

But a former official in the US Department of Defense, Brian Boyd, said that “among the procedures of the US Department of Justice is the criminal investigation of government employees who disclose state secrets.”