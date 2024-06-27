Members of the Brothers of Italy youth wing of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party have appeared in videos uttering racist and anti-Semitic insults and making fascist slogans that are banned by law. The revelation of these images has put the leader of the far-right party and head of the Italian government, who has tried to soften her image since coming to power, in a difficult position.

The digital portal Fanpage has revealed the content of several chat conversations and images in which members of Juventud Nacional, the youth group of Meloni’s party, appear, openly declaring themselves to be “fascists and racists,” mocking Jews, whom they accuse of “living off the Holocaust,” chanting hymns in favor of the dictator Benito Mussolini, whom they address as “Uncle Benito,” or shouting Nazi slogans.

Many of the current leaders of the Brothers of Italy have been trained in politics in the youth organisation of the party. Today, some members of the youth organisation of the party work as assistants to the deputies of Meloni.

This is the case of Elisa Segnini, chief secretary of deputy Ylenia Lucaselli, who in the videos boasts, without being aware that the camera is recording her, that she has not stopped being “racist and fascist.”

Flaminia Pace, president of the National Youth section of Pinciano, a neighborhood in Rome, mocks the senator of her same party, Ester Mieli, for being Jewish and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. In the recording she mocks having signed several statements in solidarity with her Jewish comrade, “while with her friends he joked about swastikas.”

Shortly after the images were published, Pace announced his resignation for “personal reasons.” Some members of the Brothers of Italy have expressed their solidarity with Senator Mieli and condemned the comments of the party’s cubs. The opposition, on the other hand, has disgraced the prime minister that she has remained silent and has not immediately condemned her insults.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“Unacceptable sentences”

The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, a member of the Brothers of Italy and very close to Meloni, described the attacks on Mieli as “unacceptable sentences by some militants of the National Youth.” And he condemned the grievances on his social networks: “Phrases that go against the values ​​of our party, firmly rooted in the principles of democracy, freedom and respect for human dignity. “I express a total and firm condemnation of all forms of racism and anti-Semitism that have always been at the antipodes of the values ​​that have inspired my political commitment.”

The organizational director of Brothers of Italy, Giovanni Donzelli, also expressed in a statement that in the far-right formation “there is no room for racists, extremists and anti-Semites.” “The phrases heard in videos broadcast that show members of our party using language that is incompatible with the reference values ​​of our political movement are unacceptable, despite the ways in which they were captured and disseminated,” Donzelli added.

The spokesman in the Senate of the Democratic Party (PD), Francesco Boccia, demanded that Meloni clarify his position and stressed that “it is not possible that there is room, in the party that represents the head of the Italian Government, for those who refer to the Duce [el dictador Benito Mussolini]anti-Semitism and racism.” He also said that the journalistic investigation “shows that within the Brothers of Italy they have not distanced themselves from an underground world that exists and is linked to models and references of the extreme right.”

Simona Malpezzi, leader of the PD group in the Extraordinary Commission for the fight against the phenomena of intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and incitement to hatred and violence, also called for the Prime Minister to intervene: “Donzelli’s timid and stammering words are not enough: clear and unambiguous statements are needed from Giorgia Meloni,” who is asked not only to censure, but also to expel extremist, racist and fascist fringes within the National Youth.

The Five Star Movement, through its spokesman in the Chamber of Deputies, Francesco Silvestri, has condemned that “Meloni’s silence on the young people of Brothers of Italy who exude anti-Semitism and fascism clearly shows that she knew about it.” And he added: “After all, how did she not realize it? And how can we think that she will drive these people away when she herself has been talking for years about the worst of the country?” He also denounced “the complicity of those who hold positions in Parliament and hire these people, who are therefore paid with public money.”

Riccardo Magi, secretary of +Europe, has also criticized Meloni’s silence. “Fanpage’s investigation has opened Pandora’s box of fascism that lives in the underworld of the Brothers of Italy. Homophobia, racism, nostalgia for Benito Mussolini, sympathies for Adolf Hitler and Nazism, anti-Semitism that even leads them to attack one of their undersecretaries: Giorgia Meloni’s silence until now has been deafening and now it becomes a real assent”, he wrote on his social networks.

Matteo Renzi of Italia Viva also denounced that “the growing climate of anti-Semitism that is emerging across Europe within extremist groups is a cause for great concern.”

Fanpage has stressed that its investigation “has shown a movement infected by neo-fascism from head to toe.” It has specified: “We are not talking about rotten apples within the National Youth, but – at the very least – a rotten movement within the Brothers of Italy.”

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_