The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said it had sent its members an investigation report into the incident with a Ryanair aircraft that made an emergency landing in Minsk last year due to a bombing report. RIA News.

“ICAO has released its fact-finding report on an event involving Ryanair flight FR4978 in Belarusian airspace,” the organization said in a press release. It is also added that the report was made available to all 193 ICAO Member States, including 36 that are elected to the ICAO Council.

The board of the organization during the meeting on January 31 will hold “a formal discussion of any further actions that the organization may take based on the findings of the report.”

“On the same day, the Council will also consider the appeal of Belarus regarding what this state considers illegal restrictions or sanctions that were introduced as a result of the event by other states and the EU,” the press release says.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane, flying from Athens to Vilnius, landed at the Minsk airport after a report of an explosive device on board. To accompany him, they raised the MiG-29 fighter. After the aircraft landed, the data on mining were not confirmed. On board the airliner were Russian Sofya Sapega and the creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who were detained immediately after landing.