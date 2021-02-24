At the end of December 2008, just before Christmas, Catherine Burgod, an employee of the miniature post office of Montreal-la-Cluse, was found dead at her workplace, stabbed with 28 stab wounds. An atrocious crime that stirred up the inhabitants of the small town of Haut-Bugey, in the Jura. The victim, in the process of divorce, was pregnant with her new companion. Quite quickly, the police took an interest in Gérald Thomassin, Cesarized interpreter of the Little Criminal, by Jacques Doillon, who lives on RMI in an apartment opposite the post office and gets lost in drugs and alcohol. Main suspect, he was accused of the murder in 2013, imprisoned and then released, and placed under judicial supervision. We lose his trace on a station platform at the end of August 2019, when he goes to the Lyon court for a final confrontation which, he hopes, will finally exonerate him.

at the crossroads of crime fiction and moral painting

Grand reporter at World, author of several immersion stories, Florence Aubenas followed the case for seven years and met the main witnesses, including Gérald Thomassin. Careful reconstruction , the Unknown of the post is part of the tradition of American “non-fiction narrative”. Rigorous and captivating, remarkably written, this long-term report blurs the border between literature and journalism to the point where one would think you were reading a novel, at the crossroads of thriller and the painting of manners. Built in four parts, the book follows the chronological thread of the investigation, its stalemates and its many reversals.

A small underworld that smuggles at the border

Beyond the crime and its hypothetical resolution, the book sets up a Chabrolian atmosphere: a provincial town plagued by secrets and resentment, very marked social hierarchies, notables and a small underworld who traffics on both sides. from the Swiss border. With a sense of detail and striking storytelling, Florence Aubenas sets the scene: the “green HLMs” and the supermarket parking lot, the plastic factory which brings life to the region and has transformed the peasants into workers, the small post where Catherine Burgod, contemporary Emma Bovary, received her friends before opening for a morning coffee. Characters emerge and gain in depth: Thomassin, the child of the Ddass with a crooked gait who has become a gifted and unmanageable actor; his nickel-plated acolytes, Tintin and Rambouille; Raymond Burgod, the father of the victim, strong in his aura of secretary of town hall and the most bitter accuser of Thomassin.

What happened to the one whose roles as a little thug merged with his life? His disappearance, gaping open from the beginning of the book, adds an additional layer of mystery to a fascinating case like a black hole. SJ