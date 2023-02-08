How did you feel about the content of this article?

298 people on board flight MH17 died after the attack | Photo: Sergei Guneyev/EFE

An investigation by the international team (JIT) pointed to authorization by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for the use of air defense systems in eastern Ukraine that brought down the Malaysia Airlines plane (MH17), on July 17, 2014.

Flight Mh17 left Amsterdam (Netherlands) bound for Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired from an area controlled by pro-Russian separatist militias.

“There are strong indications that, in Russia, the decision was taken by the president on the supply of the BUK missile system to the separatists of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk”, indicates the JIT.

The investigation was based on analyzing official documents and conversations intercepted in the days before the downing of the plane that killed 298 passengers.

The separatists asked Putin for high-range anti-aircraft weapons and received robust air defense systems, including BUK missiles – made in Russia, responsible for bringing down the plane.

JIT also pointed out that Russian authorities are not cooperating with the investigation and are refusing to answer questions about the request, delivery and use of this arsenal. Therefore, the understanding is that there is little chance of initiating legal proceedings against the Government of Russia.

In November last year, the Dutch court sentenced the Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky to life imprisonment for the murder of the 298 passengers, as well as the Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. All were tried in absentia, because Russia refused to hand over the defendants and refuses to recognize this judicial process.

JIT is made up of authorities from countries such as Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, Malaysia and Holland.