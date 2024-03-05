The national anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo and the prosecutor of Perugia Raffaele Cantone they will also be heard this week in front of the Copasir. As far as we know, the Committee, in the session already scheduled for today, decided to listen to Melillo and Cantone on Thursday. It was the two prosecutors who wrote, in recent days, to Copasir, as well as to the CSM and the Anti-Mafia Commission, to ask for evaluate “with the urgency of the case” the opportunity of hearing them on the events relating to the Perugia investigation into the so-called 'dossier'.

The two prosecutors will also be heard this week by the Anti-Mafia Commission which will hear Melillo tomorrow, at 4.30 pm and Cantone on Thursday at 10 am.