Investigation of the Bahrain team passes into the hands of the judiciary

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Pello Bilbao, Bahrain cyclist.
Pello Bilbao, Bahrain cyclist.
The group’s headquarters have been raided on several occasions.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 12, 2022, 08:36 AM
Bahrain cycling team has been raided several times in competition and out of it for investigations related to prohibited substances.
The set, in which the Colombian is Santiago Buitrago, has become a key focus in different investigations, such as the one last June when in France, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Slovenia An operation was carried out in which some cyclists and Bahrain personnel were the protagonists.
(Piqué, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party)(Hard story of the Colombian cyclist who won the packaging to death)
What have they found?
The investigators conducted searches in 14 different places in those countries and three people linked to the cycling cast were questioned.
It was reported that the French authorities asked their counterparts in Denmark to carry out searches in the Tour de Francewhen the competition kicked off this year in Copenhagena raid that was coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.
At the end of 2021, the authorities raided a hotel in Bahrain, but in a statement the group denied that it committed crimes against health.
This time, Cycling Weekly magazine reported that these investigations are already in “the hands of the judiciary.”
“The operational phase of the coordinated action against the use of banned substances in cycling races has ended,” Europol told Cycling Weekly.
He added: “Europol supported the operational phase by deploying its officers in the participating countries to facilitate the exchange of information and provide forensic support for seized electronic devices.”
(Melissa Martínez continues to warm up the networks with her photographs)
(Byron Castillo pays for it: drastic sanction against him in Ecuador)
Sports
November 12, 2022, 08:36 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Investigation #Bahrain #team #passes #hands #judiciary
Leave a Reply