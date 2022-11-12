Saturday, November 12, 2022
Investigation of the Bahrain team passes into the hands of the judiciary

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pello Bilbao

Pello Bilbao, Bahrain cyclist.

Pello Bilbao, Bahrain cyclist.

The group’s headquarters have been raided on several occasions.

Bahrain cycling team has been raided several times in competition and out of it for investigations related to prohibited substances.

The set, in which the Colombian is Santiago Buitrago, has become a key focus in different investigations, such as the one last June when in France, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Slovenia An operation was carried out in which some cyclists and Bahrain personnel were the protagonists.
What have they found?

The investigators conducted searches in 14 different places in those countries and three people linked to the cycling cast were questioned.

It was reported that the French authorities asked their counterparts in Denmark to carry out searches in the Tour de Francewhen the competition kicked off this year in Copenhagena raid that was coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.

At the end of 2021, the authorities raided a hotel in Bahrain, but in a statement the group denied that it committed crimes against health.

This time, Cycling Weekly magazine reported that these investigations are already in “the hands of the judiciary.”

“The operational phase of the coordinated action against the use of banned substances in cycling races has ended,” Europol told Cycling Weekly.

He added: “Europol supported the operational phase by deploying its officers in the participating countries to facilitate the exchange of information and provide forensic support for seized electronic devices.”

Sports

